India considers trade talks with Taiwan as both spar with China





Taiwan has sought trade talks with India for several years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been reluctant to move ahead because it would involve a messy fight with China once any pact is registered at the World Trade Organization, according to a senior Indian government official who asked not be named, citing rules for speaking with the media.

Yet over the past few months the hawks in India who want to start trade talks are getting the upper hand, the official said. A trade deal with Taiwan would help India's goal of seeking greater investments in technology and electronics, the official said, adding that it's unclear when a final decision would be made on whether to start talks.

Earlier this month, Modi's government gave approval to firms including Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp as he looks to attract investment worth more than Rs 10.5 lakh crore ($143 billion) for smartphone production over five years.

Indian commerce ministry spokesman Yogesh Baweja didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Taiwan's top trade negotiator, John Deng, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Any formal talks with India would amount to a big win for Taiwan, which has struggled to begin trade negotiations with most major economies due to pressure from China. Like most countries, India doesn't formally recognize Taiwan, with the two governments maintaining unofficial diplomatic missions in the form of "representative offices."









India and Taiwan in 2018 signed an updated bilateral investment agreement in a bid to further expand economic ties. Trade between them grew 18per cent to $7.2 billion in 2019, according to India's department of commerce. -Bloomberg





