NBR posts Tk 49,990cr revenue collection in July-September





NBR's provisional data showed, revenue collection grew by 4.11 per cent in July-September of the current FY21 against 0.16 per cent in July-August period.

Revenue collection grew by 10.76 per cent year-on-year in September after a modest growth of 7.85 per cent year-on-year in August against a backdrop of a massive decline by 6.77 per cent year?on-year in July.

Revenue collection, however, fell Tk 13,724 crore short of target to Tk 49,990 crore in the first three months of FY21 against a collection target of Tk 63,714 crore set for the period.

Collection in July-September accounted for 15.15 per cent of the full year's target of Tk 3.30 lakh crore, the data showed. The NBR collected Tk 48,017 crore in July?September period of the last FY20.

Officials said although the NBR lagged behind achieving target, it was a positive sign that revenue mobilisation was gaining momentum and recovering from the coronavirus fallouts.

The growth rate is not too bad compared with previous two months of the current FY21 as well as the growth rate in the first quarter of last FY20, they said. NBR's earnings grew by 3.98 per cent in July?September of FY20 despite the economy was not facing troubles.

Moreover, this year's collection target is also too ambitious at 48 per cent growth over last year's actual collection of Tk 2,23,462 crore. Such a big target is practically impossible to achieve.

Revenue collection will grow further in the coming months unless the much-talked about second wave of cononavirus hits the country, they said. Meanwhile, all three wings - customs duty, value-added tax and income tax - have returned to positive growth terrain in July?September period.

Revenue earnings from customs duty, VAT and income tax grew by 6.78 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 4.92 per cent respectively in the first three months of FY21.

Customs duty, VAT and income tax collections, however, lagged behind target by Tk 5,848 crore, Tk 5,086 crore and Tk 2,791 crore respectively in the period. VAT provided the revenue for Tk 18,111 crore followed by customs at Tk 15,959 crore and income tax at 15,920 crore in income tax.















