

AmCham for promoting skilled women entrepreneurs

They are facing many challenges like collateral free loans and access to other financial windows, one stop services from different agencies, managerial skills, gender discriminations, social confrontation and many others.

They need to overcome these challenges, they said adding in fact they are overcoming the hurdles but they need greater support at all levels to create a digitalized women business society to increasingly contribute to more businesses creation and the country's social-economic growth.

AmCham held the webinar title "Women Power - the Force Multiplier" on Wednesday. Jatiya Sangsad speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was chief guest on the occasion. She said digitalization and technical education must provide foundation of business in coming days.

AmCham President, Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the event while Luna Shamsuddoha, Member, AmCham & Chairperson, Dohatec New Media moderated the panel discussion.

Dr. Rubana Huq, Managing Director, Mohammadi Group and President, BGMEA, Ms. Uzma Chowdhury, CFO and Director of PRAN-RFL Group & Ms. Rubaba Dowla, Managing Director, Oracle Bangladesh participated

Syed Ershad Ahmed in his key note said business in Bangladesh, like other neighboring Asian countries, was male dominated until late 80's. But with the opening of readymade garment sector women not only entered the work force women entrepreneurs also rapidly emerged along with some other sectors.

He said in recent years, the rate of new business formation by women has significantly increased in the country. The number of women-headed establishments is 0.56 million (7.21 per cent) now while it was 0.10 million (2.8 per cent) in 2001 and 2003.

He said women entrepreneurs need more access to finance and also market access as the economy is growing and number of women entrepreneurs is rapidly rising.

He said Covid-19 has impacted businesses severely including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women need more support along with men to bail out business from the impact of the pandemic.

BGMEA president Rubana Haq said at present only 8 per cent business is automated in the country and it should be increased. She said, "Our women workers in different sectors do not have proper IT education and they can't properly handle technology based business."

Technology should play greater role in newer businesses and its education and training must be made available at all levels, she said.



















