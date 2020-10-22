‘Small businesses to be raised in compliance with FCA’





He made the point at a meeting with Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Bangladesh at the latter's office on Tuesday. He was accompanied by DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin FCA, FCS in the meeting.

DCCI President Shams Mahmud congratulated the newly appointed FRC chairman on this occasion while highlighting DCCI's various activities, particularly in the area of SME sector development.

Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan also appreciated DCI's role in developing the country's business sector and economic growth.

As per Financial Reporting Act 2015, all entities with an annual sales or revenue of Taka 5 crore and fulfils any of two conditions of either having employment of 50 people or having total property value of Taka 3 crore or having a total liability of Taka 1 crore, will be treated as the Public Interest Entities (PIEs).

As per this Act, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will review and monitor the preparation, auditing and reporting of all financial statements of those PIEs. These threshold limits are too low or strict and will be extremely difficult to maintain by organizations, most of which will be SMEs, practically and financially.

SMEs are very low capital base, non-structured and non-technology oriented organizations. SMEs can't afford to maintain professional accounting personnel to prepare and maintain their financial reporting as per IFRS and IAS standards.

DCCI president has requested the FRC chairman to increase these threshold limits to a greater extent so that the SMEs do not fall under non-compliant in various issues that are difficult for them to be maintained.

Moreover, he sought all out cooperation from the FRC towards developing the country's SME sector to be more competitive in the world market.

Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan assured that his organization would look into the issues seriously and try to accommodate their cause wherever possible.



















