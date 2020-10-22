BB relaxes provisioning for consumer financing





The central bank came up with the policy relaxation with a view to bringing down the banks' cost of fund as many banks had been showing reluctance to issue consumer financing after the implementation of the 9 per cent lending rate which came into effect on April 1 this year. The banks said that issuing consumer loans at the rate of 9 per cent had became unviable for them and the cost of fund had become almost equal to the lending rate ceiling for some banks.

As a result, issuance of credit under customer financing has been on the decline, prompting the central bank to issue the policy relaxation.

A BB circular issue on the day said that the banks were allowed to keep only 2 per cent general provision against unclassified consumer loans instead of maintaining 5 per cent general provision as per the previous loans.

A senior official of the central bank said that the policy relaxation would reduce the banks' cost of fund, encouraging them to issue fresh credit to the retail segment.

It would also reduce the provisioning requirement for the existing loans. The circular was issued, with immediate effect, under Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 2001.

The circular said that that the general provision requirements against house building finance would remain unchanged at the rate of 1pc. The central bank has been issuing regulatory relaxations for the banks since the implementation of the 9pc lending rate ceiling and the virus outbreak to encourage the banks so that they issued credit to their customers. Meanwhile, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) rate has been reduced to 4pc from 5pc and the overnight REPO rate was lowered to 4.75pc from 6.75pc.































