‘Success of business depends on entrepreneurs’ initiatives’



Humayun Kabir displays his Laaibah Ruti Maker.

With Laaibah Ruti Maker, one can easily make flatbread (ruti) at homes, hotels and dormitories. He named his machine after Laaibah, a popular name used for girls in Arabic, meaning most beautiful and the wisest from the heaven.

His Ruti Maker now has become an essential kitchen appliance in Bangladesh and some other countries, which procure by imports. In the interview he discussed the problems and prospects of his machine. He also put light on its bright outlook due to rising popularity.

Humayun Kabir, who started his profession with a computer vending firm in 1997, worked with computer marketing company Flora Limited, Praan Group, the country's largest agribusiness and later opened an enterprise aimed at exporting food, before solely engaged in creating the Ruti maker, exclusively in Bangladesh.

He started manufacturing and marketing the machine in 2011. Though similar machines were in use in the world, he said his one, has some speciality of making Ruti from dough sprinkled with boiled water, which other machines, like Electric Ruti Maker, Robotic Ruti Maker and Industrial Ruti Maker cannot. He said Laaibah Ruti Maker can prepare all types of ruti from warm dough for baking the bread.

Based at Bunagati village of Magura District, the Laaibah Ruti Maker has a sale centre at Siddik Tower, Agargaon in the capital. About 50 people, half of the women, are working at the factory in Magura, and 25 others at the Dhaka office. He said there is a plan to employ more women in the company.

He said most of Laaibah Ruti Makers are now being sold online at home and abroad through the company website www.rutimaker.com. The company is also operative in Facebook (facebook.com/Laaibahrutimakerfactory) and other social media including YouTube. It also dispatches products to the customers through the Government Postal Department and private courier servicers.

He said he also sells his products through online shop and marketplace- Like Daraz and Evaly. His company also join various trade fairs at home regularly. Besides, the company is also going to launch an online shop www.laaibah.com.

The Company now exports Laaibah Ruti Maker to 28 countries including England, USA, Australia and Canada, as a growing number of customers buy the Laaibah Ruti Maker to save time.

There are three models of the machine for use in Bangladesh. One model is for export, and prices are taka 2000, 2500, 3000 and 3500. The machine has a customized model for the restaurant. The price depends on size and quality.

He said there are some counterfeit machine, but these cannot make ruti and the buyers are cheated.

He said young entrepreneurs should take initiatives in innovating industrial and digital products to help ownself and the country asw well to achieve business success and make the country a real Sonar Bangle (Golden Bengal) as envisioned by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



















