Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:02 AM
Quick execution of ADB-aided projects underscored

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Government of Bangladesh and Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) on Wednesday agreed on taking special actions to speed up implementation of ADB-assisted projects in the country.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Manmohan Parkash, Country Director, ADB, co-chaired the high profile virtual meeting. 
Around 300 senior government officials, project directors, and ADB staff participated the second such review meeting in 2020 held to give guideline to quickly achieve the targets, said a press release.
"Faster project implementation is a key to expedite the post-pandemic socio-economic recovery by delivering enhanced development benefits to the people early and quickly," said Country Director Manmohan Parkash.
He said as the economy shows early signs of recovery, concerted efforts, and special measures needed in line ministries and project executing agencies to speed up economic recovery and job creation, he said on this occasion. Parkash laid emphasis on expeditious procurement, hiring good consultants and contractors, effective contract management, properly managing land acquisition and resettlement, sound financial management, prudent project design are important to achieve targets without waste and delay.
He said in the meeting they have agreed to take up special actions to ensure faster delivery of project results by maintaining highest standards of health and safety protocols to avoid COVID-19 risks in the process of project implementation.
The special actions for enhancing project performance include accelerating approval and paying mobilization advance for large contracts, implementing health safety guidelines, and offering virtual training opportunities to project related       people.
ADB has currently 52 projects in its Bangladesh with around $11 billion under sovereign portfolio. ADB is targeting its cooperation in six sectors in Bangladesh including energy; transport; water and urban/municipal infrastructure and services; education; finance; and agriculture, natural resources, and rural development.
ADB's cumulative lending to the country now stands at around $36.6 billion in loans and grants, including co-financing.


