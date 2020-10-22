Video
AL associate bodies get 30pc new faces, ex-BCL leaders

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Hedayet Ullah Khan

More than 30 percent new faces and some former Chhatra League leaders were picked for the new full-fledged committees of Awami League's (AL) associate bodies.
Of them, a remarkable number of posts were filled by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.
After 11 months of central conferences of the associate bodies, the long-awaited full committees of Swechchasebak League, Krishak League, Matsyajibi League, Sramik League and Mahila Sramik League were announced on Monday.
According to party insiders, a significant number of former BCL leaders were included in the central committees of Swechchasebak League and Krishak League.
While talking to this correspondent, most of the central leaders of Swechchasebak League and Krishak League expressed their satisfaction with the new and 'better committees' after long scrutiny.
They claimed that giving priority to former BCL leaders in the full committees was a positive sign for AL politics.
While talking to The Daily Observer, AL Joint General    Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim who played a key role in the formation of Swechchasebak League committee said, "This time former competent BCL leaders were given priority."
"As a result, young leaders can work for the party at grassroots level. They can do hard work for the party and will go door to door to strengthen the supporting base of the party. It will also come in handy in ballot battles," he added.
Khairul Hasan Jewel, Joint Genera Secretary of Swechchasebak League, said, "This time undisputed leaders were taken to form the central committee and this trend will continue to form other unit committees."
Besides, around 30 percent young and ex-BCL leaders were given posts in the central committee, he added.




Krishak League Organizing Secretary Asaduzzaman Biplob said, "We are trying to make Krishak League a more farmer-oriented organization. AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given us this direction."
The new committee of Krishak League will work to serve the interest of farmers especially for those who live in remote regions of the country. As a result some young and energetic people were picked for the central committee, he commented.
 According to party insiders, AL President Sheikh Hasina directly monitored the formations of all committees. She has attached importance to the reports of intelligence agencies in forming the committees.
Meanwhile, Jubo League, another front organization of AL, committee is in the process of being announced. Besides, the formation of different AL district committees is in the pipeline.



