Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:02 AM
Housewife raped in Noakhali: Ex-Jubo League leader held

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Amid countrywide strong protests against the deeply disturbing rape and violence against women, a housewife was raped at gunpoint in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday.
Police arrested a former Jubo League leader in this connection.
The arrestee was identified as Mujibul Rahman
Sharif, 32, Jubo League President of Noakholi union unit expired committee.
The victim, also the wife of an expatriate, was sleeping along with her children while Sharif entered her house at 5 am and raped her at gunpoint.
He also recorded video footage of the vile act and threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter. 
Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station Md Anowarul Islam said the victim has been sent to a hospital for medical test.
Sharif was wanted in eight more cases including of arms case, the OC said.
For the last few days, Bangladesh saw widespread protests in many districts against the appalling trend of rape incidents and the public fury mounted after the recent gang-rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife's molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali district.
Protesters including students, leaders and activists of different organisations staged demonstrations over the last week over the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women.
According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a rights body, 975 women were raped, including 208 subjected to gang-rape, from January to September 30 this year.
Of them, 45 were killed after rape and 12 others killed themselves.   -UN.B


