Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:02 AM
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the law enforcers across the country to take necessary steps to stop holding of 'salish' (arbitrations) to deal with rape incidents.
The court ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report before it in three months on the number of rape cases sent to tribunals for trial in the last five years.
The report must state what steps have been taken to ensure completion of trial proceedings of rape cases in 180 days in line with the court's earlier directives.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by right organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).
Lawyers Aneek R Haque and Yeadia Zaman appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the state.
On October 19, ASK filed the writ petition, saying that rape was a non-compoundable criminal offence and could not be settled through 'salish' or outside the court.
In the petition, ASK requested the HC to issue necessary directives to ensure completion of trial    
proceedings of rape cases in 180 days in line with earlier HC directives and relevant provisions of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000.
On October 13, Supreme Court lawyer Yadia Zaman sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned in this regard.


