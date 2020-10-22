PBI fails to locate accused SI Akbar





PBI has sent letters to all

land port and airport immigration authorities requesting them to take necessary steps so that absconding accused SI Akbar cannot flee the country.

Sub-Inspector Hasan Uddin was suspended on Wednesday for assisting suspended Sub-Inspector Akbar to flee and destroy closed-circuit camera footage following the death of Raihan due to torture under police custody at Bandarbazar Police Outpost.

He was taken to custody under Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) after his suspension.

SMP Deputy Commissioner (North) Azahar Ali Sheikh suspended him at about 5:00pm on Wednesday.

SMP Additional Police Commissioner (Media) BM Ashrafullah Taher confirmed it.

His body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15.

The district administration allowed the exhumation following an appeal by Kotwali police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the previous investigation officer of the case till PBI took over.

PBI is currently investigating the case at the instructions of the police headquarters. The Sylhet Metropolitan Police has handed over the documents of the case to PBI.

The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain, who has gone into hiding.









PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has alerted the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.





