

Rafique-Ul-Huq on life support

The former Attorney General's physical condition was still critical as of filing of this report at 9pm on Wednesday.

His oxygen level was low. "We shifted him to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after deteriorating physical condition on Tuesday night, said hospital's Director Dr Nahida Yeasmin.

He had been kept on life support but he was responding to our call, she added.

On October 15, Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq was hospitalized due to urine infection and old-age complications at Ad-Din Hospital.

After two days of receiving treatment, he was taken home from the hospital with the permission of doctors.

Rafique-Ul Huq, currently 85, was the country's 6th serving Attorney General in 1990.

The eminent jurist, who had played a crucial role as a lawyer during the emergency government, fought cases for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and many other politicians in the country.

Born to a Muslim family in 1935, Rafique began his career as a lawyer in Kolkata (the then Calcutta) High Court in India in 1960.

















