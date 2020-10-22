Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

24 die of C-19, 1,545 infected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 24 more people from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus reached 5,723 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 1,545 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 3,93,131, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 10.97 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.82 percent.




A total of 14,086 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,704 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,08,845 and the recovery rate at 78.56 percent. Among the 24 deceased, 19 were men and five women while one was between 21-30-year-old, two between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 13 were above 60 -year-old, the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL associate bodies get 30pc new faces, ex-BCL leaders
Housewife raped in Noakhali: Ex-Jubo League leader held
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
PBI fails to locate accused SI Akbar
Rafique-Ul-Huq on life support
24 die of C-19, 1,545 infected in 24 hours
Dhaka Stock Exchange MD resigns
Arrest PK Halder on return home: HC


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft