24 die of C-19, 1,545 infected in 24 hours

With the deaths of 24 more people from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus reached 5,723 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).As many as 1,545 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 3,93,131, the release added.The current positivity rate is 10.97 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.82 percent.A total of 14,086 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.A total of 1,704 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,08,845 and the recovery rate at 78.56 percent. Among the 24 deceased, 19 were men and five women while one was between 21-30-year-old, two between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 13 were above 60 -year-old, the release said.