Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:02 AM
Dhaka Stock Exchange MD resigns

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Kazi Sanaul Haque resigned on Wednesday citing personal ground behind his decision.  His resignation letter has been accepted at the DSE board meeting and to be effective from January 8.
 According to sources, Haque submitted his resignation letter on October 8. He was then asked by a section of the DSE board members to withdraw his resignation. However, Sanaul Haque remained unmoved.
A board member of DSE said that Kazi Sanaul Haque was injured in an accident a
few days ago and he then decided to resign. "We ask him to stay. However, he said, his 3 daughters and family advised not to work under pressure. Since his family wants him to step down, we have accepted his resignation.
"Now we will look for a new MD as per the rules," he added. If we get a new MD before January 8, he will relinquish his responsibility earlier. And if no new MD is found by January 6, he (Kazi Sanaul) will leave on that day (January 7) following the rules.
On February 9 this year, he joined DSE as MD for 3 years. There was disagreement among DSE board
members over his appointment. A section of shareholder directors opposed his appointment. However, most of the independent directors, including the DSE chairman, sided with Sanaul Haque. Both the parties presented their views in the board meeting regarding him.
Later, all the opinions were sent to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for a decision on the appointment of Sanaul Haque. On January 23, BSEC approved the appointment of Sanaul Haque as the MD of DSE. He then joined the DSE on 9 February.




Prior to joining DSE, Kazi Sanaul Haque was the MD of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), a state-owned investment institution. In August 2017, he was appointed as the MD of ICB..


