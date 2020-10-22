Arrest PK Halder on return home: HC





Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, was allegedly involved in embezzling Tk 3,600 crore.

He was the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd.

The court asked the inspector general of police (IGP) and immigration police to arrest him on arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on October 25 and ensure his surrender to the trial court to execute a warrant in a corruption case.

A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sakar issued the directive after hearing an application filed by ILFSL, seeking directive to the law enforcement agencies to ensure his 'safe return' to the country.

Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon appeared for PK Halder in the court while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In a hearing on Tuesday, PK Haldar's lawyer told the court that PK Halder would return to Dhaka in an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai on the 25th of this month.

On September 7, the HC bench directed the ILFSL to communicate with PK Halder through e-mail or short message service to know his flight schedule of arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

PK Halder in a written statement to the ILFSL said that he would assist the company to recover its defaulted loans if he is ensured a safe arrival in Bangladesh by allowing him to surrender to court.

On February 26 this year, the Supreme Court upheld an HC order that asked to seize bank accounts and passports of 20 people, including PK Halder, for their involvement in embezzling money of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd.

On January 21, the same HC bench ordered the seizure of all assets, bank accounts and passports of 19 people, including PK Halder, in connection with the laundering of Tk 36,00 crore.

The 19 others are either directors of the ILFSL or family members or friends of PK Halder.

The court also directed the authorities not to allow transfer of any of their movable and immovable properties, including stock, cash and cars, to any persons or entities until the disposal of the case.

Besides, on January 8, Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of approximately Tk 275 crore beyond any known income sources and money laundering.









According to Canadian media reports, Halder is now staying in Toronto. He is director of P&L Hal Holding Inc, a Canadian corporation.





