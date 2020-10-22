Lighterage workers’ strike on, causing Tk 1b loss daily in maritime sector



Lighter ships lie anchored at Firingi Bazar Ghat area of Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Wednesday as Chattogram lighterage workers continuing work abstention. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The operation of lightering of cargo from 40 mother vessels collectively carrying 21 lakh metric tons of cargo at Chattogram Port remained suspended since Tuesday night after water transport workers went on a strike to press for their 15-point charter of demands including provision of appointment letter and food allowance, among others.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk, Secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said a total of 40 mother vessels carrying bulk head and general cargo have been waiting in the Outer Anchorage of the port. Following the water transport workers strike the lightering of cargo from the vessels have been suspended.

Bangladesh Water Transport Workers' Federation sources said the workers have long been demonstrating over their demands, but the vessel owners only gave assurances instead of meeting those. So ultimately the workers decided to go on an indefinite strike.

More than 3,000 lighter vessels remained idle in Karnaphuli river and the Outer Anchorage of Chattogram Port due to the strike.

Moreover, one mother vessel's fixed operating cost (FOC) is nearly US$20,000 per day. The stakeholders and the users have to pay the extra cost to the owners of the mother vessels for any obstacle delaying the stay of the vessel.

Syed Shahadat Hossain, General Secretary of Bangladesh Lighterage

Workers Union said after a meeting with government officials on November 27 in 2019, an understanding was reached between the workers and the owners. As per the agreement, the owners shall implement their demands by March 2020, but they did not honour their commitment.

"So, finding no other alternatives, the water transport workers went on an indefinite strike since last Tuesday," Shahadat Hussain added.

The demands include 100 per cent food allowance, issuing appointment letters, service books and landing pass for crews of India-bound vessels.

Syed Shahadat Hossain said they had stopped transporting and offloading goods from mother vessels, cargo trawlers and bulkhead.

Meanwhile, six transport workers unions have joined to materialise their demands.

Meanwhile, in a statement Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) called upon Labour Ministry to take immediate steps to bring the workers back to work.









Mahbub claimed that the national maritime trade would be immensely affected due to the strike of lighterage vessel workers. The workers strike would threaten the national economy. The CCCI chief opined that such type of strike should be stopped immediately.





