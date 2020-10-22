No school exams this year: Edn Minister





While addressing a press conference held virtually she also hinted that educational institutions may not reopen in November this year.

She said, "Many countries who had reopened schools are now going to close educational institutions. Besides, there is anxiety over the coronavirus situation in the winter season."

"We will think about reopening schools when we feel there are no health risks for students, teachers and guardians," she added.

"It is not possible for anyone to say when that situation will arise," Dipu Moni said.

National Curriculum Textbook Board (NCTB) will prepare a brief syllabus for class 6-9 students, which can be completed within 30 working days, she said.

There will be opportunity for the students to achieve minimum learning from the syllabus prepared by the NCTB, she said.

Assignments will be given to the students every week, she said, adding that giving assignments and their submission can be done online or at classrooms.

Based on the whole process, the government will take the next course of action if there is any shortcoming, the minister said.

'Our intention is to get an idea about the learning that the students achieved during the suspension of classroom activities amid Covid-19 outbreak,' she added.

The Minister said, 'Those (students) who have migrated can join online or submit their assignments through local institutions from their own place. Through this he will be promoted to the next class.'

Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secretary of the Division of Secondary and Higher Education Md Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Division of the Ministry of Education, Md Aminul Islam Khan, Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Syed Golam Faruk Chowdhury and Chairman of all Education Boards were also present at the press conference.















Education minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said there will be no annual examination for students of class six to nine this year. There will be no results, no grading, she said.While addressing a press conference held virtually she also hinted that educational institutions may not reopen in November this year.She said, "Many countries who had reopened schools are now going to close educational institutions. Besides, there is anxiety over the coronavirus situation in the winter season.""We will think about reopening schools when we feel there are no health risks for students, teachers and guardians," she added."It is not possible for anyone to say when that situation will arise," Dipu Moni said.National Curriculum Textbook Board (NCTB) will prepare a brief syllabus for class 6-9 students, which can be completed within 30 working days, she said.There will be opportunity for the students to achieve minimum learning from the syllabus prepared by the NCTB, she said.Assignments will be given to the students every week, she said, adding that giving assignments and their submission can be done online or at classrooms.Based on the whole process, the government will take the next course of action if there is any shortcoming, the minister said.'Our intention is to get an idea about the learning that the students achieved during the suspension of classroom activities amid Covid-19 outbreak,' she added.The Minister said, 'Those (students) who have migrated can join online or submit their assignments through local institutions from their own place. Through this he will be promoted to the next class.'Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secretary of the Division of Secondary and Higher Education Md Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Division of the Ministry of Education, Md Aminul Islam Khan, Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Syed Golam Faruk Chowdhury and Chairman of all Education Boards were also present at the press conference.