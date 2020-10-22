NBR push for tax returns amid online blockage





Online return submission project of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has failed to see the light of the day after spending the allocated Tk 51 crore on the project.

Now no one can submit returns online even if they want to. Because of the NBR online return deposit link is blocked. Many taxpayers have been trying for months but have not been able to access the link. As a result, taxpayers willing to pay taxes online are in trouble.

There is uncertainty about whether the link will be re-established in the remaining two months (October and November) of the current return deposit season. It is known that the software was created by a company called FPT Information Systems Corporation of Vietnam.

The software system was active for the last three years. But due to the expiration of the contract with the company, the opportunity of online return submission has been closed. And NBR does not have any back up plan.

Last June, for the first time in the budget of 2020-21, an exemption of Tk 2,000 to the taxpayers was announced for submitting returns online. But in reality, the taxpayers cannot take that opportunity this year. The revenue collection target also took a hit.

In November 2016, former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith submitted his return and inaugurated the online system. According to NBR sources, no such return was submitted that year. For the next three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years) taxpayers filed returns online.

There was not much enthusiasm to submit returns online. About 5,000 taxpayers had filed returns online in the 2016-17 years. In the financial year 2018-19, almost 5,748 people submitted their returns online. In the last financial year, 6,208 people have taken this opportunity. On an average, 22 to 23 lakh taxpayers file returns every year in the country. The online returns thus stand at less than 1 per cent.

NBR implemented the Strengthening Governance Management Project in 2011 to introduce automated tax system. Under this project Bangladesh Integrated Tax (By-tax) system was introduced.

The cost of this project was Tk 59 crore. FTP Company of Vietnam got the work of creating the system and the software.

Talking on this matter NBR member Hafiz Ahmed Murshed told the daily Observer, "Since the contract with the Vietnamese company expired, a team from BUET is working to development the system."

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "We need to ensure peoples right first, if we can't give them the opportunity to pay tax properly then it will be difficult for the government to collect taxes. So to restore the system for the benefit of people is a crying need of the time of Corona pandemic."

