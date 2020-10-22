Video
Fire at Chandni Chowk

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

A fire broke out at the Chandni Chowk Market near Nilkhet area in the capital on Wednesday.
The fire broke out at a shop on the ground floor of the market at 1:25pm t, said Ziaur Rahman, duty officer of fire service and civil defense headquarters.
Four units of firefighters have been working to douse the flame, the duty officer said.
No casualty was reported while the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.d



