‘Rohingya drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’

BANDARBAN, Oct 21: An alleged Rohingya drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district early Wednesday.

The deceased, Md Adham, 30, was a resident of Tambru Konapara Rohingya Camp. Lieutenant Colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed, commanding officer (CO) of BGB 34 Battalion, said a team of BGB personnel, acting on information that a big consignment of Yaba pills will be smuggled through Tumbru Baishfari border area from Myanmar, took position there.









