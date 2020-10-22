Video
Barrister Asif Murder Case

HC asks four accused to surrender by Nov 15

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered four accused including Sabrina Shahid Nishita to surrender by November 15 to the lower court in connection with Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad murder case.
The other three accused are Sabrina's father ASM Shahidullah Majumdar, her mother Rasheda Shahid and brother Sayman Shahid Nishat.
The HC ordered them to surrender to Dhaka Metropolitan Session's Judge Court.
 The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after hearing on their four separate petitions seeking anticipatory bail.
The four accused appeared before the HC bench during the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition.
Lawyer Md. Oji Ullah moved for the petitioner while Asif's father Advocate Shahidul Islam argued as complainant of the case. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and BM Abdur Rafel represented the state during the hearing. On October 14, another HC bench turned down their anticipatory bail petition.




According to the case statement, Asif's father, also a Supreme Court lawyer Shahidul Islam filed a complaint case with a magistrate court on September 17 against Sabrina, her father ASM Shahidullah, her mother Rasheda and brother Sayman on charge of killing his son. The magistrate court, on the same day, ordered Kalabagan Police Station to record the complaint case as a regular case.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
