Two OCs served with show-cause notice





Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, Chairman of JKG Health Care and Ariful Islam Chowdhury, husband of Dr Sabrina, also CEO of JKG Health Care, gave fake Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people without collecting samples.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the order on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the scheduled day for producing witnesses but no witnesses came to the court.

Eight accused including JKG Healthcare Chairperson Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and CEO Ariful Islam Chowdhury were produced before the court.

According to the case documents, JKG Healthcare gave Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, without collecting samples.

Earlier on August 5, the Detective Branch of the police submitted the charge-sheet against the eight.

On June 23, Kamal Hossain, who was given a fake Covid-19 report from JKG, filed the case against Ariful and several unnamed people with the Tejgaon Police Station.

On August 20, the same court framed charges against Sabrina, Ariful and six others.

















The trial court of a corona certificate fraud case brought against Dr Sabrina, issued a show-cause notice to officer-in-charges (OC) of Khilgaon and Gulshan Police Station as they failed to produce witnesses.Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, Chairman of JKG Health Care and Ariful Islam Chowdhury, husband of Dr Sabrina, also CEO of JKG Health Care, gave fake Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people without collecting samples.Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the order on Wednesday.Wednesday was the scheduled day for producing witnesses but no witnesses came to the court.Eight accused including JKG Healthcare Chairperson Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and CEO Ariful Islam Chowdhury were produced before the court.According to the case documents, JKG Healthcare gave Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, without collecting samples.Earlier on August 5, the Detective Branch of the police submitted the charge-sheet against the eight.On June 23, Kamal Hossain, who was given a fake Covid-19 report from JKG, filed the case against Ariful and several unnamed people with the Tejgaon Police Station.On August 20, the same court framed charges against Sabrina, Ariful and six others.