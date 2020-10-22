Video
Fake Corona Certificate Case

Two OCs served with show-cause notice

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

The trial court of a corona certificate fraud case brought against Dr Sabrina, issued a show-cause notice to officer-in-charges (OC) of Khilgaon and Gulshan Police Station as they failed to produce witnesses.
Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, Chairman  of  JKG Health Care  and Ariful Islam Chowdhury, husband  of  Dr Sabrina, also  CEO  of  JKG Health Care,  gave fake  Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people without collecting samples.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the order on Wednesday.
Wednesday was the scheduled day for producing witnesses but no witnesses came to the court.
Eight accused including   JKG Healthcare Chairperson Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and CEO Ariful Islam Chowdhury were produced before the court.
According to the case documents, JKG Healthcare gave Covid-19 test reports to 28,000 people in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, without collecting samples.
Earlier on August 5, the Detective Branch of the police submitted the charge-sheet against the eight.
On June 23, Kamal Hossain, who was given a fake Covid-19 report from JKG, filed the case against Ariful and several unnamed people with the Tejgaon Police Station.
On August 20, the same court framed charges against Sabrina, Ariful and six others.


