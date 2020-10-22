Pillow Asif gets permanent bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain, a construction contractor, in a graft case filed for irregularities in supplying furniture and appliances at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project's (RNPP) housing project in Pabna.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel delivered the verdict after hearing on a rule issued over granting bail to him.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal stood for the petitioner.

But, Asif Hossain cannot get released from the jail following the HC verdict as he was shown arrested in another corruption case filed over the same issue, said DAG Manik.







