Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:01 AM
Juventus off the mark in Kiev

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KIEV, OCT 21: Alvaro Morata struck twice on Tuesday as Juventus made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to get their Champions League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev.
Spain's Morata opened the scoring just after the break when he tapped in off a rebound and nodded in a second with six minutes to put Juventus second in Group G behind Barcelona who beat Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros 5-1.
Portugal captain Ronaldo and US midfielder Weston McKennie both missed the trip to the Ukraine after testing positive for coronavirus, with Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt out injured.




But Andrea Pirlo, 41, got his European coaching debut off to a winning start against veteran Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu who gave the Italian his first Serie A start as a Brescia player 25 years ago.
"One step at a time. It was important to play a solid match compared to Saturday against Crotone," said Pirlo of the 1-1 league draw.
"We managed to try something (in training) on Monday and we were more organised for today."
The Italian champions had little to show for their early domination against the young Ukrainian side with Dynamo goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan denying early efforts from Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.   -AFP



