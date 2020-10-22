Video
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
ManU beat PSG

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, OCT 21: Marcus Rashford produced another late strike to sink Paris Saint-Germain as Manchester United beat last season's runners-up 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday.
The England striker, whose last-gasp penalty gave United a stunning victory over PSG here in the last 16 in 2019, smashed home in the 87th minute as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side claimed a well-deserved three points in Group H.
"They were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker when it's late on, that's your mindset, you might only get one chance and you have to do your best to make it happen," Rashford told BT Sport after repeating his heroics of two seasons ago.
United had taken a first-half lead behind closed doors in Paris courtesy of a retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty after their captain for the match had initially missed.
But it looked as though PSG would escape with a draw despite a poor performance when Anthony Martial headed a Neymar corner into his own net 10 minutes after the restart in this Group H encounter.
It is another fine result for Solskjaer, who was handed the United manager's job on a permanent basis on the back of that victory here in March 2019 and has now seen his side bounce back in style from an embarrassing 6-1 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur just before the recent international break.
"It's a different feeling, it's the start of the group stages, but we still win against a fantastic team," Solskjaer said.   -AFP


