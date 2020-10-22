

Returning football at the ground is vital: Coach

The last time Bangladesh national football team played was the 3-0 lost match against Burundi on 23th January in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup and afterwards months rolled without any match due to Coronavirus Disease.

In the meantime, the matches of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup were postponed and the authorities of World and Asian football had postponed more than a few events for the same reason.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, one of the vice-presidents of BFF and National Teams Committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed says, they are focusing more on resuming games rather than results.

BFF and All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) had passed a few days in conversation regarding arranging two FIFA level-1 International Friendly matches. As a result, Bangladesh and Nepal boys will engage on 13th and 17th November at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh already announced a 36-booter initial squad. After coach returns from England on 28th October, the final squad will be picked.

The coach says, "We were in need of eight weeks of training. But we will get lees time for the training. But the important thing is Bangladesh's returning in games."

Mr Nabil says, "Alike us, Nepal is also playing after two weeks training. We are happy to resume our football matches. Right now arranging an event is the big challenge."









The players will go through Coronavirus test soon.





