Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Returning football at the ground is vital: Coach

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

Returning football at the ground is vital: Coach

Returning football at the ground is vital: Coach

The boosters in red and green jerseys had not played any matches for a while because of the pandemic. That's why head coach James Day says on Wednesday that returning football at the ground is vital at the time.
The last time Bangladesh national football team played was the 3-0 lost match against Burundi on 23th January in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup and afterwards months rolled without any match due to Coronavirus Disease.
In the meantime, the matches of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup were postponed and the authorities of World and Asian football had postponed more than a few events for the same reason.
In an online briefing on Wednesday, one of the vice-presidents of BFF and National Teams Committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed says, they are focusing more on resuming games rather than results.
BFF and All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) had passed a few days in conversation regarding arranging two FIFA level-1 International Friendly matches. As a result, Bangladesh and Nepal boys will engage on 13th and 17th November at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh already announced a 36-booter initial squad. After coach returns from England on 28th October, the final squad will be picked.
The coach says, "We were in need of eight weeks of training. But we will get lees time for the training. But the important thing is Bangladesh's returning in games."
Mr Nabil says, "Alike us, Nepal is also playing after two weeks training. We are happy to resume our football matches. Right now arranging an event is the big challenge."




The players will go through Coronavirus test soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus off the mark in Kiev
ManU beat PSG
Barca start afresh with five-goal rout of Ferencvaros
Cricket in bio-bubbles can affect 'mental health', says Morgan
Returning football at the ground is vital: Coach
Tough to host FIFA friendlies: Nabil
Rubel's consistency an outcome of BCB President's Cup
Saifuddin, Tamim glow for TI-XI in virtual semis


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft