

Rubel's consistency an outcome of BCB President's Cup

But in the last 11 years, he never showed consistency as he showed in the BCB President's Cup. In the last four matches, he snapped up 10 wickets, with a four-wicket haul for Mahmudullah XI in the match against Tamim XI. He didn't get a wicket in the first match just but his line and length and the way he embarrassed the batsmen was a treat to watch.

In the second and third match, he snared three wickets apiece and kept taking wickets-a consistency that made him more apparent than all other bowlers in the tournament. No doubt, the pitch was conducive to the bowlers but still Rubel's mesmerized all with his accuracy and deadly bowling.

The national pace bowler, who lost a regular place in the national set-up in the recent past, seemed to return to his former self as far as pace is concerned and what looked to be most encouraging is that he remains consistent with his line and length, a missing link in his armory.

"I think he is looking in better shape after a long time and that is the most encouraging considering he didn't look like this for quite some time," selector Habibul Bashar said.

Rubel seemed to be the deadliest bowler than others thanks to his pace coupled with in-deeper that was simply unplayable for the left-handed batsmen.

Rubel himself credited the fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson, stating that the coach taught him how to control the swing.

"I have worked with Ottis Gibson with my new ball bowling. He taught me how to control the swing and when I can control the swing, I can be more accurate. I am now trying as to how I can develop more," Rubel said.

Rubel said he is now working with how to do well in the slog overs, an arena where most of the Bangladeshi bowlers always look vulnerable.

"My target is to control the opposition's scoring rate in the death overs. I have to do well in slog overs to make me a complete bowler."

He also seemed to enjoy his bowling and regularly hit 140 Km, something which no Bangladesh bowlers could do.

"All pace bowlers are bowling at good line-lengths. The fast bowlers of all the teams quickly picked up new wickets. I think it is very good to have competition among pace bowlers," Rubel said. "Such competition is also good for the Bangladesh team. Everyone wants to do better. When there is more competition, there will be more focus. This is very good for Bangladesh cricket. There are many fast bowlers in Bangladesh now who can bowl at or near 140 Km. These things are good for Bangladesh cricket," he concluded. -BSS















While the bowlers were impressive in the ongoing BCB President's Cup, one bowler particularly grabbed all the limelight. The bowler is none other than Rubel Hossain, who has been playing for Bangladesh for almost 11 years.But in the last 11 years, he never showed consistency as he showed in the BCB President's Cup. In the last four matches, he snapped up 10 wickets, with a four-wicket haul for Mahmudullah XI in the match against Tamim XI. He didn't get a wicket in the first match just but his line and length and the way he embarrassed the batsmen was a treat to watch.In the second and third match, he snared three wickets apiece and kept taking wickets-a consistency that made him more apparent than all other bowlers in the tournament. No doubt, the pitch was conducive to the bowlers but still Rubel's mesmerized all with his accuracy and deadly bowling.The national pace bowler, who lost a regular place in the national set-up in the recent past, seemed to return to his former self as far as pace is concerned and what looked to be most encouraging is that he remains consistent with his line and length, a missing link in his armory."I think he is looking in better shape after a long time and that is the most encouraging considering he didn't look like this for quite some time," selector Habibul Bashar said.Rubel seemed to be the deadliest bowler than others thanks to his pace coupled with in-deeper that was simply unplayable for the left-handed batsmen.Rubel himself credited the fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson, stating that the coach taught him how to control the swing."I have worked with Ottis Gibson with my new ball bowling. He taught me how to control the swing and when I can control the swing, I can be more accurate. I am now trying as to how I can develop more," Rubel said.Rubel said he is now working with how to do well in the slog overs, an arena where most of the Bangladeshi bowlers always look vulnerable."My target is to control the opposition's scoring rate in the death overs. I have to do well in slog overs to make me a complete bowler."He also seemed to enjoy his bowling and regularly hit 140 Km, something which no Bangladesh bowlers could do."All pace bowlers are bowling at good line-lengths. The fast bowlers of all the teams quickly picked up new wickets. I think it is very good to have competition among pace bowlers," Rubel said. "Such competition is also good for the Bangladesh team. Everyone wants to do better. When there is more competition, there will be more focus. This is very good for Bangladesh cricket. There are many fast bowlers in Bangladesh now who can bowl at or near 140 Km. These things are good for Bangladesh cricket," he concluded. -BSS