Saifuddin, Tamim glow for TI-XI in virtual semis



Players of Tamim XI celebrating a wicket of Najmul XI during their BCB President's Cup match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Earlier in the afternoon, Nazmul elected to bat first winning the toss but his soldiers were tamed with the sword but Mushfique and Afif. Under-19 World Cup winning team's opener Parvez Emon succeeded Saif Hasan to pair with Soumya Sarkar. Soumya continued his misfiring. He was the 1st batter to get out scoring seven runs only playing an odd-looking shot against Saifuddin's out-swinger that rested into the palms of wicketkeeper Akbar Ali. Parvez failed to read the slower cutter of Mustafizur Rahman to give catch to Mosaddek at point with 10 runs next to his name. It was the 1st delivery of Mustafiz in the game. Skipper Nazmul Shanto also threw his wicket scoring five runs as NI-XI had been struggling with 25 runs only for the cost of three valuable wickets.

Mushfiq-Afif, the regular saviors of Nazmul XI, once again showed their class. They were initially stopped collapse but rain raid at Mirpur when they were at 54 for three after 15 overs. Rain consumed 2 and a half hour which results over-curtail. Revised lifeline of the game set 41-over a side. Afif, Mushfique recommenced batting. They seemed more confident then rain-coming and kept on dominating over bowlers. But their 90-run's 4th wicket partnership came to an end with the departure of Afif. He amassed 40 from 61 deliveries. Mushfiq, the leading scorer of the tournament, was the top scorer for his team on the day as well, had returned but after the 2nd of the consecutive fifties. He piled up 51 facing 75 balls hitting three boundaries and one over-boundary.

Najumul XI lost their 4th wicket when they were at 115 but lost rest six batsmen to add 50 runs only. They were wrapped up posting 165 runs on the board sustaining 39.3 overs.

However, the hero of the match is none other than Saifuddin. The right-arm fast medium hauled five wickets spending 26 runs only serving 8.3 overs. This is the best bowling figure of the tournament so far and the solitary five-for of the event. The double-edged sword thereby, suppressed Rubel Hossain to become leading wicket taker of the tournament with 13 accumulated hunts. Rubel scalped 11 wickets before the final. Besides, Mustafiz took three wickets while spinner Mahedi got two.

NI-XI were right on the money to defend a tiny total in the earlier phase picking up the wicket of Anamul Bijoy, who had gone for seven runs and TI-XI lost their first wicket to write 10 only on the board. Maidul Ankan, who had been phenomenal in the previous match with a hectic half-century, was promoted at the batting order.

But he was unlucky on Wednesday to get run out early after adding 22 runs next to his name. Skipper Tamim Iqbal conversely, had been leading from the front to win, who completed his maiden fifty of the event from 77 balls and his side were at 93 for two till writing the news. Tamim was batting with 51 while Yasir Ali Rabbi was unbeaten scoring four.















