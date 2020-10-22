Video
Salma, Jahanara leaves country for Women's IPL in Dubai

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Jahanara Alam post this photograph on her facebook page before leaving the country for Dubai to take part in the Women's IPL on Wednesday. photo: FACEBOOK

The two Bangladesh female cricketers-Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam left the country on Wednesday to join their side for Women's T20 Challenge, considered as Women's IPL.
The tournament is being organized by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).
"I am happy to get a chance in the IPL and I feel lucky to be playing in such a big event. So I will definitely try to show my performance," Salma said ahead of leaving the country.
"The IPL is a big platform, I don't think everyone has the good fortune to play here. I am very lucky in this regard. This kind of platform is an opportunity to compete with many of the best, world winners in the world. There is an opportunity to share the dressing room with them. I hope I can gain this experience from there and come to the country and share it with my teammates. I believe I will go a few steps further in my career after playing this tournament," Jahanara said.
Pacer Jahanara Alam will play for Velocity while all-rounder Salma Khatun would be part of Trailblazers team in Women's IPL, which kicks off November 4 at United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other team of the tournament is Supernovas. On the opening day, Supernovas will take on Velocity.
This will be the third season of the Women's IPL, which will be held in UAE this year as India's Covid-19 situation is not under control yet. The Men's IPL is being held in UAE also.
While it is the first season for Salma in the tournament, for Jahanara it is the second stint as she played the tournament last year also.
The three-team tournament, which will be held as a single-league basis, ends on November 9.   -BSS


