Journo Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested

Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi was arrested by police in the capital on Wednesday.

Hatirjheel police arrested him on Wednesday afternoon as a 'warranted accused.'

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media and Public Relations Deputy Commissioner Walid Hossain confirmed the matter.

He said there were two cases pending against Ruhul Amin Gazi under the Digital Security Act and Anti-State Act.

He was arrested following the issuance of warrants in two cases against him. He was at Hatirjheel Police Station at 7:00pm.

Ruhul Amin Gazi is the president of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).