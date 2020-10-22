10 terminated teachers allege corruption of headmaster





The terminated teachers have alleged at a press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

At the briefing, a terminated teacher Wahida Sultana said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ordered not to fire any teacher during the Corona pandemic period. But headmistress Hosne Ara disobeyed the Prime Minister's order and fired us."

"Hosne Ara fired us for recruiting new teachers in exchange of money after the pandemic period," Wahida claimed and added that the corruption of the headmistress had affected all the teachers and students of the school.

Another teacher, Md Azad Hossain, alleged that the headmistress has build a 1,800 square feet flat spending Tk 70 lakh by demolishing three classrooms on the 5th floor of the school. All the utility expenses of the flat are been paid from the school fund.

After taking charge Hosne Ara also increased the school fees of students from Tk 800 to Tk 1,000. She has also increased her own salary and allowances but did not increase the salary and allowances of other teachers, Azad Hossain said.

Other speakers requested the Prime Minister and Education Minister to remove the corrupt headmistress, Hosne Ara, from the Rampura Ekramunnesa Girls' High School and cancel the termination letters of the 10 teachers.

In response to the allegations, school headmistress Hosne Ara told the Daily Observer, "Some 250 of our students had already taken Transfer Certificate (TC) for Coronavirus pandemic. As a result it is not possible for the school to bear the excess costs during the pandemic period. Therefore, the committee decided to lay off part-time teachers."

Regarding the flat on the 5th floor of the school, Hosne Ara said the school committee has allotted the flat to her. She claimed a group of people has been intentionally spreading propaganda to tarnish the reputation of the school.















