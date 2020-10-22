Video
Durga Puja begins today

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Durga mandaps across the country are ready for celebrating Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Bengali Hindus beginning today. The photo was taken at Khamar Bari mandap in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will begin today with Maha Sashthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervour following the prescribed health guidelines in face of the global pandemic coronavirus.
On the occasion, preparations at all the puja mandaps have nearly been completed as artisans are busy giving final touches on idols and pandals across the country marking the festival.
The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on October 22 and conclude on October 26 with the immersion of the idols.
The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga was held today at temples ahead of the puja on Maha Panchami.
Maha Saptami puja will be performed on Friday, Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Saturday and Maha Nabami Puja on Sunday.
The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on September 17 last.
Leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad urged all to strictly maintain the health guidelines and directives issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic Covid-19 during the Durga Puja celebration.
In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.


