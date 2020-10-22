Jute mills workers to get arrears by next month

All workers of state-owned jute mills under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), which were shut down for renovation, will get their arrears within November this year.

"To pay the dues of 8 jute mill workers, the Finance Division has released Tk 1,790.52 crore. The workers are gradually being paid in their bank account and through saving certificates," Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said on Wednesday at a press conference at the Secretariat.







