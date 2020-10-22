Video
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:59 AM
Home Back Page

Left student bodies to hold anti-rape rally in 8 divisions

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
DU Correspondent

Anti-rape protesters on Wednesday called off their movement after blocking Shahbagh intersection for two hours protesting the attack on their anti-rape long march on October 17.
They also called off the countrywide blockade programme after announcing a mass rally in all eight divisions of the country in the month of November.
Earlier, left leaning student bodies under the banner of 'Bangladesh Against Rape and Injustice' put up a blockade at Shahbagh intersection around 12:30pm.
Chhatra Union President Mehedi Hasan Nobel called off the blockade programme in his concluding speech.
He said, "In Feni, we were attacked by Nizam Hazari's cadres and police. But they could not stop our long-march."
He said if their nine-point demand was not met it might fuel the movement leading to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in the coming days.




Earlier, As part of the pre-scheduled programme of nationwide blockade, the newly formed anti-rape platform demonstrated against the attack on them at the Central Shaheed Minar of Feni around 11:30am on October 17, which left seven people injured. Leftists blocked the key point of Dhaka after holding a procession which paraded through New Elephant Road, creating severe traffic gridlocks on incoming and outgoing routes from Shahbagh to Science Lab, Bangla Motor and Fishery building.


