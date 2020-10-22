Video
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Graft Cases

Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon denied bail

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of expelled Gandaria Thana Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan in two corruption cases involving Tk 36 crore.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on two separate rules issued earlier by the same bench.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state, while Khurshid Alam Khan argued for ACC and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub for Enamul and Rupam.
Considering the gravity of their offences and also because the investigations into the cases are going on, the HC bench rejected their bail pleas, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam.
On September 15, the same HC bench issued the rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in two weeks why Enamul and Rupon should not be granted bail in the cases.
Enamul Haque Enu was vice-president of Awami League's Gandaria unit while his brother Rupom Bhuiyan joint general secretary of the same unit.
Both AL leaders were involved in casino business at Wanderers Club, according to RAB.
On January 13 this year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Enamul Haque Enu, Rupon Bhuiyan and their associate Sheikh Sunny Mostafa in Keraniganj, Dhaka, for their alleged links with casino business.
Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed two cases--one against Enamul for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 21.89 crore and another against Rupon for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 14.12crore--with its integrated district office in Dhaka.
On September 24 last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized around Tk 5 crore in cash, eight kilogrammes of gold worth over Tk 4 crore and six firearms during raids on their residences.


