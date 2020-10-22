JS goes into special session on Nov 8

Parliament will go into a special session (10th session of the current parliament) on November 8, marking the Mujib Borsha.

The Mujib Borsha marks the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Abdul Hamid summoned the special session of Parliament, the first in its history, exercising power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution, said a Parliament Secretariat handout on Wednesday.

The 10th session (5th session of 2020) of the 11th parliament will start at 6:00pm on November 8 (Sunday) after a 59-day recess following prorogation of its last session. -UNB









