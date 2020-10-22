Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling





Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is working to create a sustainable environment by implementing extensive afforestation programmes and controlling all types of pollution.

He said Bangladesh is now leading various international forums on climate change.

"Bangladesh will be able to play a stronger role in the International Forum on Climate Change," the Environment Minister said at the opening ceremony of the Regional Office of the Climate Vulnerability Forum and the Global Center of Adaptation in Dhaka on the day when he was having a video conference with the Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen.

Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and Director General of the Department of Environment Dr A, K, M Rafique Ahammed also spoke on the occasion.

Norwegian Ambassador said that there are many environmental similarities between Bangladesh and Norway, both countries are located on the coast. That's why the two countries have the opportunity to work on the sea. He said Norway has experience working in the ship recycling industry. In this case mutual cooperation can be increased. Norway is now interested in trade and investment, he said.

During the discussion, they discussed the possibility of working together in tackling the effects of climate change, poverty alleviation, plastic pollution control and other areas. They pledged to work together in various areas related to waste management, various development activities including biogas. At this time, the areas of cooperation were identified and emphasis was laid on moving forward together in the future.

















