Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Death Anniv

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Bazlur Rahman

The sixth death anniversary of Alhaj Md Bazlur Rahman, founder president of Bangabandhu Sainik League, was observed.
In this regard, a discussion was held at the central office of Bangladesh Awami League in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.
Chief whip and chairman of the standing committee on Government institutions of parliament ASM Firoz, MP, addressed the function as chief guest while acting president of Bangabandhu Sainik League Shirin Ahmed MP presided over.
Special prayers were offered for the salvation of the soul of the deceased.

Dr Wali Ahmed

Today (Oct 22, 2020) is the 26th death anniversary of the former parliament Dr Wali Ahmed.




He was a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Marking the day, milad mahfil and Quran recitation will be held after Zohr prayers at Hedayteul Islam Anjuman Nahar Orphanage and Hafijiya Madrashah in Narayganj.
Well wisher, relatives and friends are requested to attend the programme.
   -Press Release



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death Anniv
Four including a traffic policeman killed in
‘Bangabandhu Corner’ opened at BD Embassy in Japan
Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
66th founding anniversary of Jatiya Press Club
4 KU teachers served show-cause notice
Seminar on mental health at JU
No downside to wearing a mask, experts say


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft