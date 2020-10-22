Death Anniv







The sixth death anniversary of Alhaj Md Bazlur Rahman, founder president of Bangabandhu Sainik League, was observed.

In this regard, a discussion was held at the central office of Bangladesh Awami League in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.

Chief whip and chairman of the standing committee on Government institutions of parliament ASM Firoz, MP, addressed the function as chief guest while acting president of Bangabandhu Sainik League Shirin Ahmed MP presided over.

Special prayers were offered for the salvation of the soul of the deceased.



Dr Wali Ahmed



Today (Oct 22, 2020) is the 26th death anniversary of the former parliament Dr Wali Ahmed.









He was a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Marking the day, milad mahfil and Quran recitation will be held after Zohr prayers at Hedayteul Islam Anjuman Nahar Orphanage and Hafijiya Madrashah in Narayganj.

Well wisher, relatives and friends are requested to attend the programme.

