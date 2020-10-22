Four including a traffic policeman killed in





Two people were killed in train accident at Mahakhali and Azampur in the city and other two were killed in separate road accidents at Banani and Jatrabari area.

Two of the deceased were identified as Milton Kumar, 35, a police official, and Babul Sheikh, 48. The other unidentified two are a male and a female.

Police recovered the bodies and sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy, Mohammad Bacchu Mia, police camp in-charge of DMCH confirmed it here today. After an accident, Jatrabari thana police recovered a covered van and arrested its driver last night.

A 50-year old unidentified man was killed on the spot under the wheels of a Dhaka outbound train at Azampur Memberbari Railgate in Uttara at around 6:15pm on Tuesday, said M Mohiuddin, an assistant sub-inspector of Airport Police Camp. The victim was wearing a lungi and an ash colour shirt.

Milton Kumar, a staffer of Universal Medical College Hospital, was also critically injured after being hit by a running train at Mahakhali railway crossing at 7pm on Tuesday, said police. Then he was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Milton, hailing from Morelganj under Bagerhat district, had been living at Jatrabari with his wife and a son.

Meanwhile, Babul Sheikh, a traffic police sub-inspector, was killed while a covered van ran over him in front of Uttara Bank at Kalapatti under Jatrabari police station at around 10.30pm on Tuesday. Besides, an unidentified woman aged 29 was killed in road accident at Banani, northern side of Dhaka gate, at 11.30pm last night.

Four separate cases were filed with concerned police stations in the city over the accidents. -BSS















