

A long-lasting solution to Rohingya crisis, still a far cry



It is a matter of grave concern, both from a humanitarian and financial perspective. Reminding about the possible uncertainty in the region, Bangladesh Foreign Minister on Wednesday sought support from big countries to find a long-lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis through a peaceful repatriation of the refugees to Myanmar's Rakhine State. Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has added layers of new challenges to an existing complex and massive refugee emergency.



On one hand there is fund shortage while on the other a long-term solution is missing. We have all the reasons to fear of a prolonged Rohingya crisis, erupted in Myanmar but to be suffered by us.



Bangladesh has made repeated calls to safely expatriate the Rohingyas to their homeland, but there has been zero motivation on the part of the authorities concerned in Myanmar. It is about time the world took notice of and paid attention to these underhanded tactics employed by Myanmar, who are stooping to new lows now while continuing their atrocities towards their minorities and turning a blind eye towards repatriation.



The Rohingya influx into Bangladesh, described by the United Nations (UN) as the "world's fastest growing refugee crisis," has been one of the most discussed humanitarian crises of recent times. For its part, Bangladesh has done all for the fleeing refugees. But that has not been without the attendant costs on the environmental, human and social levels. Additionally, the security concerns that stem from a situation where nearly a million people of various ages are penned in a very restricted area cannot be overlooked. Nee of the hour is to work on a definitive timeframe and getting all the stakeholders to commit to stick to it.











Understandably, in today's geopolitics every country has its own interests. However, should economic and political interests supersede human values? Can the lives of human beings be measured monetarily?



