



Pandemic has given the people various unique experiences that they never experienced ever before. Educational institutions are under closure since the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in our country. Many experiences have been stored in the mind of the students. Some public examinations have been postponed. Final year exam of 11th grade students were stuck in limbo. And finally, that exam has been held and the students have got the totally new experience of first online exam.



Everything is virtual in online exam--don't have to set on for college, no ringing bell for timing of exam and no use of pen or page--fully contrast of traditional exam system of hundred years. While we had to check and recheck whether the exam accessories are ok or not and think for fast reaching to the exam hall during the exam of normal days. But we have to think the device and internet connection alright or not. There are scheme, excitement of exam, extra caution for don't doing any mistake or mistap and prayer for not falling in any technical problems. No exam hall, no face to face meet with classmates and so these are in the words of massages and emojis.











There are something negatives too like, some examinees have not proper internet access or have problems in device. Besides, technical problems, loading, unexpected logout etc are notable. After all, the experience of this exam was unique and significant. The students have become more active in study and used to in using ICT related.



Samia Jahan

