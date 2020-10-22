One killed in Jana Sanghati factional clash





The deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma, organising secretary of Kachalong Degree College Unit Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP).

Local sources said activists of MN Larma faction and Santu faction exchanged the fire for an hour in the afternoon in Babupara area at around 1:45pm over establishing supremacy, which left Ratan killed.

Officer-in-Charge of Baghaichhari Police Station (PS) Ashraf Uddin confirmed the incident.

However, Dighinala Unit PCP staged demonstration to protest the killing of Ratan Chakma.

The organisation brought out a protest procession from the JSS office at around 4pm. After parading the main streets, it terminated at Bangabandhu Square.

The PCP leaders also demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

















