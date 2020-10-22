Video
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:58 AM
One killed in Jana Sanghati factional clash

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

RANGAMATI, Oct 21: Two factions of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) exchanged gunfire in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Tuesday, leaving one dead.
The deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma, organising secretary of Kachalong Degree College Unit Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP).
Local sources said activists of MN Larma faction and Santu faction exchanged the fire for an hour in the afternoon in Babupara area at around 1:45pm over establishing supremacy, which left Ratan killed.
Officer-in-Charge of Baghaichhari Police Station (PS) Ashraf Uddin confirmed the incident.
However, Dighinala Unit PCP staged demonstration to protest the killing of Ratan Chakma.
The organisation brought out a protest procession from the JSS office at around 4pm. After parading the main streets, it terminated at Bangabandhu Square.
The PCP leaders also demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.


