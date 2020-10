There is a 500 to 800 year old Buddha statue at Rajguru Bouddha Bihar





There is a 500 to 800 year old Buddha statue at Rajguru Bouddha Bihar in Bandarban, informed Bandarban Hill District Council Chairman Kyaw Shwe Hla at a press briefing at his office on Wednesday, quoting a report sent to the office by Archaeology Department. At that time, Rajguru Bouddha Bihar Member Secretary and Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Council Member Kyaw Asmong was also present. photo: observer