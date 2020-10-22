Five killed in road mishaps in 3 districts





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A teenage boy, who was injured in a road accident in which his mother was killed, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rudra, 17, a twelfth grader at Kadirabad Cantonment College, was the son of Ruhul Amin of Sonapur Hizli Pabna Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Rudra, his mother and younger brother in the district PTI area on the Natore-Rajshahi Highway in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on October 16, leaving Hena Begum dead on the spot and Rudra seriously injured.

Rudra was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital and later, shifted to RMCH as his condition was deteriorated.

He died at RMCH in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Dayarampur Union Parishad Chairman Mahabur Islam Mithu confirmed the matter.

HABIGANJ: Three persons were killed as a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhabpur Upazila of the district Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 8:00pm, said Md Iqbal Hossain.

The deceased were identified as Masuk Mia, 25, Kazi Nurul Huq, 28 and Abdul Mannan, 30. They were the residents of Shahpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhabpur Police Station Md Iqbal Hossain said three persons on a motorcycle were going to Madhabpur Town from Shahpur Village.

A speeding truck hit the motorcycle in Mirnagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 8pm, leaving Masuk, Nurul and Mannan dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 40, son of late Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of Bhariapara Village under Mokamtala Union in the upazila.

Mokamtala Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Sanatan Sarker said Ismail was crushed under the wheels of a truck while a motorcycle carrying the duo fell in the road after losing its control over the steering in Chapriganj area on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway at around 8pm, leaving him dead on the spot another injured.

Injured Saiful Islam, 38, son of Abdus Sattar of the area, was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, the official added.















