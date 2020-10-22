Video
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Six minors drown in four districts

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Mymensingh, Sunamganj and Khagrachhari, in three days.
NOAKHALI: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Sweety Akhter Srity, 5, daughter of Belayet Hossain, and Farzana Akhter, 4, daughter Gias Uddin, residents of Ward No. 6 Paschim Char Jabbar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the minor girls fell into a pond nearby their houses in the morning while playing beside it.
Later, the family members found them floating in the pond and rescued to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A 15-month-old girl drowned in a water body in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ikra, daughter of Shafiqul Islam of Atharodana Kandapara Village under Josora Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ikra fell in a water body nearby the house at around 12:30pm while playing beside it.
Later, the family members found her floating in the water body and rescued her unconscious.
She died while preparations were underway to take her to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.
Josora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tariqul Islam Real confirmed the incident.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A 19-month-old boy drowned in a canal in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Anas Mia, son of Arash Mia of Purba Katia Village under Pailgaon Union in the upazila.
Local UP Member Durud Mia said the minor boy drowned in a canal nearby the house at around 12pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Jagannathpur PS OC Md Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
MOHALCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Two minor children drowned in the Monatek Lake at Monatek Village in Mohalchhari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Ranjuni Chakma, 6, daughter of late Suresh Chakma, and Bristi Chakma, 10, daughter of Kajal Chakma of the            village.
Locals said the two children slipped into the lake about 2:30pm while playing beside it and drowned.
They were rushed to Mohalchhari Upazila Health Complex where they were declared dead.
Mohalchhari PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.


