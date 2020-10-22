Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India returns detained China soldier

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BEIJING, Oct 21: India on Wednesday returned a Chinese soldier detained after straying across a disputed border where the two countries have clashed in recent months, China's army announced.
Corporal Wang Ya Long was handed over early Wednesday, the Chinese military said in a statement.
New Delhi on Monday said it had detained Wang after he crossed into Indian-controlled territory in the harsh mountainous area of Ladakh.




China said Wang had got "lost after being asked by herders to search for yaks".
The two countries have moved tens of thousands of troops and weapons into the high-altitude region after a violent clash in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
Several rounds of talks have failed to significantly ease tensions.
The neighbours are now digging in for a harsh winter at an altitude of 4,200 metres (14,000 feet), in a region where temperatures regularly fall below minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit).   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India returns detained China soldier
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi crown prince
Thai PM may lift emergency decree as rival rallies rock nation
Trump traverses US as Obama steps up support for Biden
Restrictions rise as Europe fights new virus wave
Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail
Thailand suspends TV station
Trump delists Sudan terror list


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft