Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:58 AM
Thai PM may lift emergency decree as rival rallies rock nation

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020

BANGKOK, Oct 21: Thailand's embattled premier announced on Wednesday he might lift an emergency decree that has failed to stifle a growing protest movement demanding he steps down and also reforms to the monarchy.
After a day of anti-government and rival royalist protests across the country, thousands of angry democracy activists marched on Government House, defying an emergency decree imposed last week banning gatherings of more than four people.
As they chanted for him to resign, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha addressed the nation, saying he would make "the first move to de-escalate" the situation.
"I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," he said, without specifying any timeframe.
"We must now step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos," he added, calling on protesters to resolve their differences through parliament.
Democracy activists had massed at Bangkok's Victory Monument, while counter-rallies attracted thousands of royalists in the southern province of Narathiwat and scores more in the capital.
AFP journalists in Bangkok said some minor scauffles broke out between rival factions before thousands of pro-democracy activists set off towards the seat of the executive.
University student and activist Som, 20, told AFP he was sceptical the premier would follow through on his words.
"I don't believe he will lift the emergency decree as he has set conditions," he said, adding the protesters must "keep up their demands".
Democracy activists have assembled daily in the capital since last week, flouting the emergency edict as their calls for Prayut to go intensified.
The former army chief masterminded the 2014 coup and protesters say the military-drafted constitution rigged last year's vote in his favour.   -AFP


