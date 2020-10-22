Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US ELECTION 2020  + 11 DAYS TO GO

Trump traverses US as Obama steps up support for Biden

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Oct 21: Former president Barack Obama held his first rally on Wednesday in support of US election front runner Joe Biden, while Donald Trump campaigned frantically and accused his opponent, who stayed home in Delaware, of going "into hiding."
Two weeks before the polls, the contrast in campaign strategies between Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, has never been more pronounced: the Republican president led another rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, while Democrat Biden stayed mostly out of sight ahead of a pivotal televised debate later in the week.
Polls show Biden ahead and, with the clock running down, he appears confident.
In any case, few could ever out-campaign Trump, who has rediscovered his old energy with daily, sometimes twice-daily, rallies around the country since recovering from Covid-19 just over a week ago.
His latest rally was in Erie, a former Democratic stronghold that he won in 2016, symbolizing his successful capture of the white working-class vote that had long been loyal to the left and which Biden has been trying to claw back.
Trump's message with a fortnight left to go has boiled down to a mix of optimism, telling Americans that the coronavirus pandemic is practically over, and ever more extreme attempts to tar Biden as corrupt -- even saying Tuesday that he wants the attorney general to open an investigation ahead of the        election.
But, underlining how hard it is for him to escape the subject of the Covid-19 crisis, Trump's wife Melania cancelled plans to accompany him to Pennsylvania at the last minute, complaining of a "lingering cough" following her own bout with the virus.
This was to have been her first appearance alongside Trump at a rally in more than a year, possibly boosting his dire standing among women voters.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India returns detained China soldier
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi crown prince
Thai PM may lift emergency decree as rival rallies rock nation
Trump traverses US as Obama steps up support for Biden
Restrictions rise as Europe fights new virus wave
Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail
Thailand suspends TV station
Trump delists Sudan terror list


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft