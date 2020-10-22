Restrictions rise as Europe fights new virus wave





Ireland will on Wednesday night become the first European country to return to a national coronavirus lockdown, with everyone asked to "stay at home" for six weeks. Schools will remain open. In Greece the authorities last week locked down the northern region of Kozani, home to 150,000 people, until October 29.

Other countries have adopted more targeted measures. France imposed a month-long night time curfew on October 17 in nine cities, including Paris, affecting nearly 20 million people. Belgium has also introduced a month-long curfew and Slovenia will follow suit from Tuesday.

Under a state of emergency, 4.5 million people in and around Spain's capital Madrid have been barred since October 2 from leaving the city except for work, school or medical reasons, until October 23.

European countries have imposed different limits on how many people can get together in private. In England, for example, everyone is banned from holding social gatherings of more than six people from outside their household, and gatherings are entirely banned in high risk areas in the north.

Europe's restaurants and cafes have borne the full brunt of the virus crackdown, as governments struggle to ensure social distancing. In other countries, including England, Germany, Hungary and Poland bars and restaurants must call last orders early.









As well as imposing the wearing of masks on the vast majority of school children, some countries are limiting access to school. In Moscow older pupils from sixth to final grade are also learning from home. -AFP





PARIS, Oct 21: As Europe struggles to contain a new surge in coronavirus infections, governments are imposing lockdowns, curfews, restaurant closures and many other measures.Ireland will on Wednesday night become the first European country to return to a national coronavirus lockdown, with everyone asked to "stay at home" for six weeks. Schools will remain open. In Greece the authorities last week locked down the northern region of Kozani, home to 150,000 people, until October 29.Other countries have adopted more targeted measures. France imposed a month-long night time curfew on October 17 in nine cities, including Paris, affecting nearly 20 million people. Belgium has also introduced a month-long curfew and Slovenia will follow suit from Tuesday.Under a state of emergency, 4.5 million people in and around Spain's capital Madrid have been barred since October 2 from leaving the city except for work, school or medical reasons, until October 23.European countries have imposed different limits on how many people can get together in private. In England, for example, everyone is banned from holding social gatherings of more than six people from outside their household, and gatherings are entirely banned in high risk areas in the north.Europe's restaurants and cafes have borne the full brunt of the virus crackdown, as governments struggle to ensure social distancing. In other countries, including England, Germany, Hungary and Poland bars and restaurants must call last orders early.As well as imposing the wearing of masks on the vast majority of school children, some countries are limiting access to school. In Moscow older pupils from sixth to final grade are also learning from home. -AFP