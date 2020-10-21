Suspended cop Titu arrested, remanded





with the case filed over the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody.

He was later produced in the Court of Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman, seeking a seven-day remand. The court granted a five-day remand for Titu.

This is the first arrest made by police after the death of Raihan.

Raihan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar police outpost on October 11, his family alleged.









Raihan body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15.

The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost SI Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death.

PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has written to the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.

