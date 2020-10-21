Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Raihan\'s Death In Custody

Suspended cop Titu arrested, remanded

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

Raihan's Death In CustodySYLHET, Oct 20:  Members of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested suspended constable Titu Chandra Das of Bandarbazar police outpost from Sylhet Police Lines around 2:30pm on Tuesday in connection
with the case filed over the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody.
He was later produced in the Court of Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman, seeking a seven-day remand. The court granted a five-day remand for Titu.
This is the first arrest made by police after the death of Raihan.
Raihan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar police outpost on October 11, his family alleged.




 Raihan body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15. 
The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost SI Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death.
PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has written to the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.
Titu was attached to the police lines after being withdrawn from Bandarbazar Police Outpost following Raihan's death, said Muhammad Khaled-uz-Zaman, special superintendent of PBI in Sylhet.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended cop Titu arrested, remanded
Bottle-fed babies ingest ‘millions’ of microplastics: Study
C-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected in 24 hours
Realtor cutting hills illegally for multi-storied twin towers
C-19 certificates: Health Ministry nominates 10 private labs
College girl gang raped in Tangail
Rangamati girl gang raped in Feni
30 officials to go abroad for lessons on drying fish


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft